Mother and 3 children hit by car in Maryland, 2 killed

A mother and her three children were hit by a car in Maryland and police say two of the children died after the collision.

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — A mother and her three children were hit by a car in Maryland and police say two of the children died after the collision. News outlets report 5-year-old Jhalil Norris and 6-year-old Jovanni Norris died at a hospital after the crash Monday afternoon in Essex. The children, their mother and a 9-year-old sibling were hit while crossing at an intersection. The mother and 9-year-old are at hospitals in critical condition. The driver who hit the family remained on the scene. Another child was also hit and killed by a car Monday in Maryland while in a crosswalk with his mother.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.