Home » Baltimore, MD News » Medical system seeks to…

Medical system seeks to recoup $400K from ex-Baltimore mayor

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 10:13 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical System says it is seeking to recover a remaining $400,000 that it paid to the former Baltimore mayor who pleaded guilty to federal charges in a case involving sales of her self-published children’s books.

The new chairman of the system’s board told a Maryland House of Delegates committee on Thursday that the system has recovered about $100,000 of the $500,000 it paid to Catherine Pugh.

The system is working with federal prosecutors to recoup the rest. Pugh sold “Healthy Holly” books to non-profits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Baltimore, MD News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
Catherine Pugh

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up