Medical system seeks to recoup $400K from ex-Baltimore mayor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical System says it is seeking to recover a remaining $400,000 that it paid to the former Baltimore mayor who pleaded guilty to federal charges in a case involving sales of her self-published children’s books.

The new chairman of the system’s board told a Maryland House of Delegates committee on Thursday that the system has recovered about $100,000 of the $500,000 it paid to Catherine Pugh.

The system is working with federal prosecutors to recoup the rest. Pugh sold “Healthy Holly” books to non-profits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

