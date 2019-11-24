Home » Baltimore, MD News » Natural gas line struck…

Natural gas line struck near Maryland mall

The Associated Press

November 24, 2019, 1:46 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities said a shopping mall in Maryland is open for business after a vehicle struck a nearby high-pressure natural gas line.

Baltimore County fire officials said Sunday that a vehicle struck the gas line near a Macy’s store at Towson Town Center. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

News outlets report that Baltimore Gas & Electric was able to secure the gas line shortly after the accident.

