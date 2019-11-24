Natural gas line struck near Maryland mall

Authorities said a shopping mall in Maryland is open for business after a vehicle struck a nearby high-pressure natural gas line.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities said a shopping mall in Maryland is open for business after a vehicle struck a nearby high-pressure natural gas line.

Baltimore County fire officials said Sunday that a vehicle struck the gas line near a Macy’s store at Towson Town Center. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

News outlets report that Baltimore Gas & Electric was able to secure the gas line shortly after the accident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.