Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland man convicted of…

Maryland man convicted of slaying woman found in burned home

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 5:19 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of kidnapping and killing a Baltimore mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Willard Turner was found guilty of murder, arson and kidnapping, among other charges in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones.

Turner faces three life sentences plus 80 years at a February sentencing.

Prosecutors said Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones at knife point from a Family Dollar Store in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned house.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.

A state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman said that Turner told police he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Willard Turner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up