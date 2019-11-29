City: Wealthy Baltimore area got extra services worth $100K

The inspector general of Baltimore says a wealthy community in the city got an extra day of trash collection each week, costing the city about $100,000 over the last decade.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The inspector general of Baltimore says a wealthy community in the city got an extra day of trash collection each week, costing the city about $100,000 over the last decade.

News outlets report the office of Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming found that the Village of Cross Keys complex was serviced more frequently than city policy allows. Since 2009, residents have been limited to one day each of trash and recycling collection.

An investigative report released by Cumming’s office this month says the “mismanagement of resources” is estimated to have cost Baltimore $100,000. It didn’t find evidence that Baltimore approved the additional trash service or informed the public works director.

Public works deputy director Matthew Garbark says the extra service was stopped after the agency learned about the investigation.

