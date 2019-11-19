Baltimore city council members take up anti-crime proposal

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Baltimore city council members is set to discuss a proposal to require the mayor’s…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Baltimore city council members is set to discuss a proposal to require the mayor’s office to outline a crime-reduction strategy that involves multiple agencies, not just the police department.

A Baltimore City Council committee will take up the measure on Tuesday, days after the city exceeded 300 homicides for 2019.

City Council President Brandon Scott introduced the measure. He is trying to unseat Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young.

Young and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison in July unveiled a 5-year anti-crime plan.

Scott’s proposal calls on the mayor’s office to develop a strategy every two years involving the school district, police and others.

The Baltimore Sun reports city chief solicitor Hilary Ruley in a letter told the council no ordinance can direct the operation of the mayor’s office.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.