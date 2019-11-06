Audit: Baltimore public works allowed $5M to go unused

A city audit has shown that the department of public works in Baltimore allowed millions of dollars in needed funding to go unnoticed and unused for more than a decade.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A city audit has shown that the department of public works in Baltimore allowed millions of dollars in needed funding to go unnoticed and unused for more than a decade.

The Baltimore Sun reports the audit, released Wednesday, showed the money sat on the department’s books between 2007 and last year. The money came from citations issued by the Sanitation and Enforcement Division.

According to the audit, department officials were “unaware of revenue which was available for use.”

City Auditor Josh Pasch said that after officials flagged the issue, the majority of the funding was directed toward improvements at the city’s Quarantine Road Landfill. Pasch told the city spending board that the public works department must perform periodic account analysis to ensure “things don’t slip through the cracks.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.