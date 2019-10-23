Police seek juveniles in downtown Baltimore armed robberies

Police say three juveniles armed with a handgun carried out a string of robberies in downtown Baltimore.

WMAR-TV reports three robberies Sunday night in the span of about 25 minutes. Baltimore Detective Donny Moses says the three suspects appeared to be between 12 and 15 years old.

Police say the juveniles came up behind two couples and demanded they empty their pockets. The suspects are accused of committing another robbery nearby before officers caught a 14-year-old boy. The other two suspects haven’t been arrested.

The 14-year-old is charged with armed robbery. Police haven’t recovered the handgun.

Information from: WMAR-TV, http://www.abc2news.com/

