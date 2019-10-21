Plan to help tenants using housing vouchers meets opposition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A GOP leader and the local chapter of a political group are voicing opposition to a Baltimore…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A GOP leader and the local chapter of a political group are voicing opposition to a Baltimore County plan that blocks landlords from refusing to rent to low-income tenants who use federal vouchers.

The Baltimore Sun reports the bill, introduced by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., prevents landlords from rejecting applications solely because renters want to use vouchers.

Steve McIntyre of the Greater Towson Republican Club calls the plan an excuse to avoid dealing with problems in Baltimore City. Campaign for Liberty’s Tony Ristaino called it an effort to solve Baltimore City’s “bad policies” by moving poor city residents into the county.

Most voucher users are concentrated in the county’s east and west sides. Bill backers say it will allow renters to choose from more neighborhoods throughout Baltimore County.

