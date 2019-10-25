Obama, Clinton to honor US Rep. Cummings at funeral

Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is set to receive a final farewell in his beloved Baltimore.

Cummings_Funeral_Services_62190 The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is loaded into a hearse by members of the honor guard from the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Cummings_Funeral_Services_10103 The widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, center, walk from the U.S. Capitol after her husband lied in state, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Cummings_Funeral_Services_25172 Guests watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leaves the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Cummings_Funeral_Services_77163 The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is carried by members of the honor guard from the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Cummings_Funeral_Services_34107 Rep Jackie Speier, D-Calif., pays her respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elija­h Cummi­ngs, D-Md., outside of the House Chamber in the Will Rogers corridor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_94041 Members of the pubic pay their respects at the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elija­h Cummi­ngs, D-Md., outside of the House Chamber in the Will Rogers corridor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_30101 Maya Rockeymoore greets visitors paying respects to her late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_36324 Honor guard stands next to the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as the late congressman lies in state outside the House chamber at the Capitol, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_86824 Honor guard stands next to the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as the late congressman lies in state outside the House chamber at the Capitol, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_06200 Honor guard stands next to the flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as the late congressman lies in state outside the House chamber at the Capitol, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_69771 A portrait of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., sits nearby as his remains lie in state outside the House Chamber at the Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_76824 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (Melina Mara/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_04126 Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attend a memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (Melina Mara/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_85169 Entering through the Capitol Rotunda, the casket arrives memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Thursday, Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. (Melina Mara/Pool via AP) Cummings_Funeral_Services_37997 A mourner pauses as Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., lies in state outside the House chambers at the United States Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Matt McClain/Pool via AP) ( 1 /15) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The body of congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings returned Friday to the church where he worshipped in his beloved Baltimore for a final farewell.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings’ flag-draped casket arrived at the church shortly after 6 a.m. An honor guard of service members walked in the casket as people lining up to enter the sanctuary watched quietly and respectfully in the low light of early morning.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official known for his powerful oratory and advocacy for the poor in his congressional district and beyond.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. His casket rested in National Statuary Hall for the service and was later moved to a passage directly in front of the House chamber, where he served for 23 years.

