High school student dies after loose power lines hit her

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Police say a high school senior died after she was hit and thrown by power lines knocked loose after her car hit a utility pole.

The Baltimore Sun reports 17-year-old Kayla Winter Perry of Owings Mills was on her way to George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.

Police say Perry lost control of her car, which struck, went up onto a guardrail and slid into a utility pole. The pole fell to the ground and spread wires across the road.

According to police, Perry was standing outside the car when a box truck hit the wires, which struck the teenager and threw her onto the shoulder of the road. Perry was taken to the hospital, where she died.

