Former police spokesman enters race for Baltimore mayor

Former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith announced Tuesday he will try to unseat Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young.

BALTIMORE (AP) — One more candidate has officially entered the race to be Baltimore’s mayor.

Former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith announced Tuesday he will try to unseat Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young.

He told supporters at his campaign kickoff that Baltimore faces its “most challenging times” and is waiting for “someone to stand in the face of evil” and fight it.

The Democrat most recently worked as press secretary to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. He was a lieutenant and director of media relations at the Anne Arundel County Police Department before joining Baltimore police.

Young automatically became mayor when Catherine Pugh resigned from that job in May amid investigations into the lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books.

Young and Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott also are running.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.