Baltimore police union issues scathing report on department

BALTIMORE (AP) — The union representing Baltimore police officers says the violence affecting the city can be attributed to mismanagement and staffing levels at the department.

The union in a report issued Tuesday renewed its criticism of a crime-fighting plan unveiled this summer by the city’s top cop.

The document says the Baltimore Police Department does not have an accurate accounting of employees and lacks effective leadership, with commanders offering “conflicting direction to their subordinates” about a consent decree with the Department of Justice.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 says Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s plan is full of “politically correct prose” but lacks specifics needed to hold him accountable.

Harrison says the union “regurgitated everything” that’s in his plan and turned it into a complaint about what hasn’t been done.

