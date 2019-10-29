Baltimore leaders advance plastic bag ban proposal

A proposal to ban retailers from giving out plastic bags in most cases is one step closer to taking effect in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A proposal to ban retailers from giving out plastic bags in most cases is one step closer to taking effect in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports a City Council committee advanced the bill Monday. It would only allow the use of bags for fresh fish, meat or produce, newspapers, dry cleaning or prescription drugs. The proposal would also require stores and restaurants to charge five cents for other types of bags, including paper. Four cents of the fee would go back to retailers.

Council members asked the city lawyer whether to add a provision allowing a possible state law banning plastic bags to supersede city law, but a decision on that point hasn’t been made.

A preliminary vote on the ban by the full council is expected Monday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

