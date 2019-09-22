Woman dies after vehicle goes into river in Baltimore

Law enforcement authorities in Baltimore say a woman is dead after her vehicle went into the river in the Baltimore waterfront neighborhood of Fells Point.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle in the water around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers were told a vehicle had been driven into the water.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says emergency divers pulled the woman from the submerged vehicle. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

The woman has not been publicly identified. Investigators are working to determine why she drove into the water.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact authorities.

