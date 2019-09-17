Baltimore police chief : No ‘deep dive’ on corruption case

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was asked by a member of a state commission at a hearing Tuesday about whether the department had conducted a thorough review.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says the department hasn’t done a “deep dive” into the root causes of a major police corruption scandal, but he says questions of who should conduct a review and when were discussed recently in federal court.

Harrison says while there is agreement a review needs to be done, an ongoing investigation as well as litigation are factors in how to conduct a probe into how pervasive corruption could go on for years before federal investigators got involved.

Eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force have been convicted in federal court, and another Baltimore detective was indicted last week.

