Baltimore County schools get funding for air conditioning

A Maryland panel on school construction has approved more than $13 million for portable air conditioning systems in Baltimore County schools.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel on school construction has approved more than $13 million for portable air conditioning systems in Baltimore County schools.

The money was approved by the Interagency Committee on School Construction on Thursday.

It provides money to bring portable air conditioning systems to four of the seven Baltimore County schools that still don’t have air conditioning.

The schools are: Dulaney High School, Lansdowne High School, Bedford Elementary School and Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has pushed for years as a member of the Board of Public Works to bring air conditioning to schools that don’t have it, says there’s finally some good news, on a day when some schools were closed in the Baltimore area due to excessive heat.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.