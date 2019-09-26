Baltimore Confederate statues removed in 2017 remain hidden

A Baltimore official says the city is still looking for an organization that wants to acquire the Confederate monuments it removed in the middle of the night two years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports the statues have been hidden in a city-owned lot since their August 2017 removal. Historical and Architectural Preservation official Eric Holcomb told the newspaper a museum expressed interest in the bronze statues but they were too large. He says the commission is looking for any organization that’ll provide a “historically accurate interpretation” of them.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered the monuments taken down following violent clashes over similar statues in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Since then, suggestions have ranged from destroying them, to adding contextual markers, to melting them and turning them into statues of civil rights figures.

