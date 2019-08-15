Information center opens to help Baltimore flooding victims

Officials in Baltimore have opened an information center for residents and business owners affected by a severe rainstorm last week.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore have opened an information center for residents and business owners affected by a severe rainstorm last week.

Staff at the disaster relief center that opened Wednesday will help people determine whether they are eligible for any assistance.

A storm on Aug. 6 dropped as much as 5 inches of rain within two hours in some parts of Baltimore. Basements flooded, drivers were stranded and a vacant home caught fire after being struck by lightning.

Officials are asking residents seeking help at the center to try to bring information about their income, insurance coverage and a description of the damage, including photos.

The center in East Baltimore will remain open through Saturday.

