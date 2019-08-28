A Baltimore gang member is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for mistakenly killing a 3-year-old girl when he opened fire on a car of rivals.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore gang member has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at a car of rivals and mistakenly killing a 3-year-old girl.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Terrell Plummer was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Plummer fired shots during a turf battle and one missed its target, but killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014. She was shot in the head while playing on her porch.

The child’s killing took years to solve. Federal prosecutors have said the gang responsible terrorized the Waverly neighborhood of Baltimore and frightened witnesses from coming forward.

