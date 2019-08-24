Baltimore mayor and governor discuss efforts to fight crime

Maryland's governor and Baltimore's mayor are looking at ways for the state and the city to work better together to fight rising crime.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor and Baltimore’s mayor are looking at ways for the state and the city to work better together to fight rising crime.

The Baltimore Sun reports Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young met for more than an hour Friday with the city’s police commissioner.

Hogan, Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison all described the meeting as “productive.”

Young asked Hogan for more state police deployments in the city, as well as more staff for parole and probation in Baltimore. He also asked for the release of $7 million in funding for technology upgrades.

Hogan said he believed the state would be able to fund “a lot” of Young’s requests.

