Baltimore carjacker sentenced to 17 years in prison

Federal authorities say a Baltimore man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for carjacking.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Baltimore man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for carjacking.

Thirty-one-year-old Robert Crenshaw was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Crenshaw has three previous felony convictions for drugs and violent crimes.

Crenshaw admitted in a guilty plea that he carjacked a person at knifepoint in September 2017 in a parking lot on East Lombard Street and stabbed the victim several times in the abdomen, causing life-threatening wounds. The entire incident was captured by video surveillance camera.

Crenshaw was arrested the next day driving another vehicle that he had carjacked four days before the stabbing incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.