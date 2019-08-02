2 Maryland lawmakers to work for Baltimore County executive

The county executive announced Monday that Del. Steve Lafferty and Del. Eric Bromwell are taking posts in his administration.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers are leaving the House of Delegates to join the staff of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Lafferty, a Democrat, will serve as chief sustainability officer. He has served in the House of Delegates since 2007.

Bromwell, also a Democrat, will serve as opioid strategy coordinator. He has served in the House since 2003.

