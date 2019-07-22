Pimlico improvement plans delayed after racing commission cancels meeting

The Maryland Racing Commission has canceled its July meeting — a meeting where the owners of the Pimlico Race Course…

The Maryland Racing Commission has canceled its July meeting — a meeting where the owners of the Pimlico Race Course were supposed to present an updated capital improvements plan for the aging track.

Michael Hopkins, executive director for the commission, said the July 25 meeting was canceled because many people will be away on vacation. The commission’s next meeting will be Aug. 16 at Ocean Downs just outside of Ocean City in Southern Maryland.

The abrupt cancellation of the July meeting means observers and advocates who had been looking forward to hearing about the Stronach Group’s and Maryland Jockey Club’s plans for racetrack improvements at Pimlico will have to wait a little while longer.

Capital improvement plans have been highly anticipated as the future of Pimlico and the Preakness Stakes remains uncertain despite ongoing negotiations between the Stronach Group, the Jockey Club and Baltimore city officials.

