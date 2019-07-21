Officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

A Baltimore police officer who was wounded in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic last week has been released from the hospital.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer who was wounded in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic last week has been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Billy Shiflett left the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Sunday.

Officers in uniform greeted him outside and escorted him home.

Shiflett was one of the officers who went inside the Man Alive clinic, after receiving calls about an active shooter in the clinic. Shiflett was shot in the abdomen.

Police say Ashanti Pinkney shot Shiflett before Pinkney was fatally wounded by police. David Caldwell, a lab employee, also died in the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.