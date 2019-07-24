Home » Baltimore, MD News » 3 indicted in unlicensed…

3 indicted in unlicensed assisted living facilities case

The Associated Press

July 24, 2019, 12:38 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has announced three people have been indicted for allegedly operating unlicensed assisted living facilities in the Baltimore area.

Brian Frosh announced the indictments on Wednesday.

Officials say multiple charges have been filed against Troy Brown, Sharon Isaac and Barbara Parker, all of Baltimore. The charges include abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult and financial exploitation.

The attorney general’s office says it began investigating Neiswanger Management Services in 2015. The company operated five nursing homes throughout Maryland. The investigation was led by the attorney general’s office and the Maryland State Police.

Officials say the investigation found that the company was discharging their nursing home patients at sham unlicensed living facilities.

Search warrants revealed overcrowded homes and deplorable living conditions in some cases, including bed bugs and mice.

