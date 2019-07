Hospitals commit $2M to Baltimore anti-homelessness effort

Ten hospitals in the Baltimore area have committed $2 million to help homeless families and individuals get permanent housing and supportive services.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young announced on Tuesday the effort expected to benefit up to 400 people.

Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, says the pilot program is meant to show housing can result in savings in health care costs.

The University of Maryland Medical Center is among those participating. CEO Mohan Suntha says 10% of patients admitted to the system’s two Baltimore hospitals are homeless.

Some supportive services will be covered by Medicaid and a 50% match from the hospitals. Others, like help getting furniture, will be fully funded by the hospitals.

Eighty-six families and individuals have received homes already.

