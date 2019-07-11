Baltimore police: Wanted man sexually assaulted 79-year-old

Baltimore Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect they say physically and sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect they say physically and sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.

News outlets report investigators have an image of a man on security video who they think is the person who lured the woman into a home and assaulted her Monday morning.

Detective Donny Moses told WJZ that investigators think the suspect approached the woman shortly after 9 a.m. and pretended to ask for help fixing a table. He says the suspect then lured her into a nearby home and assaulted her.

The woman suffered a broken leg and other injuries during the assault. WJZ reports she was still in the hospital Wednesday.

