202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore judge suspended for 'incivility'

Baltimore judge suspended for ‘incivility’

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 2:12 pm 07/01/2019 02:12pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has suspended a Baltimore judge for six months without pay for “a pattern of discourtesy and uncontrollable incivility.”

Judge Devy Patterson Russell’s suspension began Monday.

Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Clayton Greene wrote that her behavior “had pervasive effects on the administration of justice.”

He wrote that from 2007 to 2015, Russell failed to handle and process search warrant materials properly. Greene also wrote that she instructed a law clerk to destroy warrant materials and repeatedly yelled at court clerks and judges.

Greene wrote that Russell’s reinstatement is based on finishing “a complete emotional and behavioral assessment” by a qualified health care professional. Russell has denied wrongdoing, contending the matter amounted to personality disputes that were not sanctionable.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Devy Russell Local News maryland court of appeals Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!