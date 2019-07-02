Home » Baltimore, MD News » 2 dead in triple…

2 dead in triple shooting in Essex

The Associated Press

July 27, 2019, 1:39 PM

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police say two people are dead after a triple shooting in Essex, Maryland.

It happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they arrived at a residence to find a man dead in front of a home and another in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead at Franklin Square Hospital.

A third person suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say he is expected to survive.

Baltimore County police say they are investigating.

