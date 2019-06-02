202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Taxpayers foot $145K bill…

Taxpayers foot $145K bill for government tent at Preakness

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 1:23 pm 06/02/2019 01:23pm
8 Shares
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 15: A general view of the outside of Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness Stakes, is shown before Preakness Stakes on May 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland spent $145,500 for a corporate tent at the 144th Preakness Stakes last month, and the bill is going to taxpayers.

The Baltimore Sun reports Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and state agencies entertained guests in the tent, which was among a line of corporate tents ringing the track at one end of the infield at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Reporters weren’t allowed inside as politicians and others visited the tent. The governor’s office later said it was a mistake not to allow a reporter inside.

Hogan invited about 100 of the guests, with the Department of Commerce and the Department of Transportation also issuing invitations.

The guest list included politicians from both parties, Cabinet secretaries and executives from companies with a presence in Maryland.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Business & Finance larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News pimlico race course preakness stakes
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards, Tanya Tucker performs

Carrie Underwood extended her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT Music Awards with her 20th win Wednesday night. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!