Police investigate self-inflicted gunshot wound on Baltimore bus

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 2:01 pm 06/15/2019 02:01pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a teen wounded aboard a Baltimore-area bus appears to have accidentally shot himself.

Police say they responded late Friday night to a report of a shooting downtown. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a wound to his leg.

Investigators believe he was riding an MTA bus when he appears to have shot himself in the leg.

Detectives are continuing to collect information and look for witnesses.

