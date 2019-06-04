202
No murder charge for suspect in death blamed on panhandler

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 9:21 am 06/04/2019 09:21am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The attorney for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her stepmother in a killing that authorities said was falsely blamed on a panhandler says prosecutors are dropping murder charges against his client.

The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Brandon Mead says 28-year-old Valeria Smith has been indicted in Baltimore Circuit Court on one charge of accessory after the crime.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined to discuss the charges.

Smith and her father, 53-year-old Keith Smith, were charged in March in the December killing of 54-year-old Jacquelyn Smith, a mechanical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The killing attracted national attention after the two suspects claimed Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed after she gave a panhandler $10 while the family was driving through East Baltimore.

800
