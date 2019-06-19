202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland school safety training…

Maryland school safety training to soothe traumatized kids

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 6:52 am 06/19/2019 06:52am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — School safety is the subject of a conference drawing teachers, law enforcement officers and mental health service providers in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention is providing training on Wednesday in Baltimore on how to minimize the impact of traumatic events on students.

The initiative is known as Handle with Care. It begins when first responders notify schools after encountering a child at the scene of a traumatic event.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last year that Maryland would adopt the program statewide. So far, 11 counties have signed on and six others, including Baltimore County, are set to begin a pilot program in the fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!