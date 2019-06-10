Former Baltimore officer convicted of assaulting man

202
By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 6:24 pm 06/10/2019 06:24pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police officer has been convicted on assault charges after being recorded punching a man repeatedly in a street confrontation last year.

The state’s attorney’s office for Baltimore says Arthur Williams was convicted Monday of second-degree assault and misconduct in office. Williams faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge at his August sentencing.

Williams was accused of assaulting Dashawn McGrier in August 2018. McGrier’s attorney said his client suffered a broken jaw and broken ribs.

The incident was captured on police body cameras and a citizen’s cell phone.

Media reports indicated that the two men had had previous run-ins and that McGrier had been arrested about six weeks before the incident after a struggle with Williams.

Topics:
Arthur Williams Baltimore, MD News Dashawn McGrier Latest News Local News misconduct in office police officer second-degree assault
