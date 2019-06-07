202
Baltimore Uber driver charged with raping passenger

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 5:24 pm 06/07/2019 05:24pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say an Uber driver sexually assaulted a female passenger in the back seat of his car.

News outlets report police charged 31-year-old Joshua Robinson with rape and assault on Friday.

A police report obtained by The Baltimore Sun says the 25-year-old woman didn’t arrive home on time Saturday night, so her father tracked her location. Police say he found the victim in the Uber, appearing “visibly upset.” Investigators say Robinson then fled the scene and was arrested Thursday.

Uber representatives told news outlets Robinson has been removed from the app. They say they will help police during the investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
