Baltimore Symphony locks out its musicians as talks stall

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 5:51 am 06/17/2019 05:51am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is locking out its musicians now that contract and salary negotiations have stalled.

The Baltimore Sun reports the lockout starts Monday. Musicians say they’re also losing 12 weeks of pay since management abruptly canceled summer concerts. Musicians have been playing without a new contract since September.

A statement from orchestra president and Chief Executive Peter Kjome says its business model needs to change. The management wants to cut the performers’ pay and vacation time as well as reducing the season from year-round to 40 weeks.

The musicians say managers aren’t willing to make similar cuts to their own salaries, and are starving the organization to protect its endowment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

