Baltimore police chief vows to enforce overtime pay limits

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 10:33 am 06/20/2019 10:33am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police chief says he’ll tighten up on the department’s overtime issues as it struggles to enforce the limit of 32 overtime hours per officer per week.

The Baltimore Sun reports some officers are working up to 70 hours a week and cashing in checks that are ranking them among the city’s highest paid employees, sometimes exceeding $200,000.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison says the department lacks enforcement of overtime rules, posing financial, health and safety issues for the city.

Officers are paid time-and-a-half for extra hours and are required to log it via an “antiquated” handwritten system despite other available technology.

The newspaper says overtime costs have risen to almost $50 million for a department of about 2,500 officers. The say 2018 data shows seven officers even earned more than the mayor’s salary of $178,000.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Government News Local News Maryland News
