202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Agents seize record 333…

Agents seize record 333 pounds of cocaine at Baltimore port

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 3:33 pm 06/25/2019 03:33pm
8 Shares
FILE — A cargo ship is docked at a terminal on the Patapsco River in Baltimore on Aug. 8, 2002. Baltimore's Inner Harbor is visible at right rear. Every day, small mountains of coal, hundreds of foreign-built cars and thousands of containers holding everything from toys to turtlenecks pass through the Port of Baltimore. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal law enforcement agents have seized a record 333 pounds (151 kg) of cocaine hidden inside a shipping container full of beach chairs at the Port of Baltimore.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a news release on Tuesday that agents seized the cocaine on June 18, but there have been no arrests in the case. The news release says the beach chairs were headed for an address in Maryland.

In addition to beach chairs, authorities discovered four black bags inside the container which contained a total of 125 bricks of a white-powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

The agency also said that the seizure tops the approximately 311 pounds (141 kg) of cocaine seized at Baltimore in April 2007.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News cocaine crime drugs Local News Maryland News port of baltimore
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!