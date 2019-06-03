202
3 arrested for Los Angeles triple killing during drug deal

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 6:28 pm 06/06/2019 06:28pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested for a triple killing during a drug deal at a Los Angeles home.

Los Angeles police announced Thursday that the three were arrested in connection with the February shootings at a home in a gated Porter Ranch community.

Police say Kenneth Peterson was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, while Travis Llewellyn Reid and Chaquetta Charmain Cook were arrested Wednesday in the Baltimore area.

They’ll be extradited to L.A. to face murder charges. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

Police say the shootings occurred during an argument over the sale and transportation of cocaine and some marijuana between L.A. and Baltimore.

The victims are identified as Gary Davidson of Los Angeles, who rented the home; Benny Lopez of Anaheim and Jesus Perez of Perris.

