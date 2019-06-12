202
12 Baltimore police cars sidelined as rape probe continues

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 8:50 am 06/06/2019 08:50am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Twelve Baltimore police patrol cars remain out of service as the department investigates a reported rape that may have involved one of its officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports the department initially pulled 115 cars from service early this week. A woman told authorities early Sunday that she had been in a patrol car just before she was attacked.

Police declined to detail the allegation. An internal police memo obtained by the Sun says the victim told authorities she was near a bar when she met a man who appeared to be a police officer and later raped her.

The sidelined vehicles have been narrowed down by a description provided by the victim, and investigators hope to search the remaining vehicles for evidence.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News police police cars rape
