Trial starts for 14-year-old accused in woman’s rape, death

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 8:02 am 05/20/2019 08:02am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A trial is set to begin for a Maryland teenager accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor.

WBAL-AM reports 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin appears in court Monday on charges of rape and murder in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal. Neal was found beaten unconscious in her Baltimore apartment last summer. Harvin is charged as an adult.

She suffered facial fractures and signs of sexual assault. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day from blunt force trauma.

Charging and court documents say police found Harvin’s fingerprints on a condom wrapper at the scene of the crime. They say he initially denied knowing Neal, but later told police he was there to take out her trash.

Harvin was charged as an adult in 2017 with armed robbery and assault. Those charges were later dropped.

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News murder rape trial tyrone harvin
