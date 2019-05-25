202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Some 8 percent of…

Some 8 percent of Baltimore crime watch cameras don’t work

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 9:50 am 05/25/2019 09:50am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Police Department says roughly 8 percent of the city’s closed-circuit cameras do not work.

A recent count of Baltimore’s Citiwatch system has found that nearly 60 of the 744 closed-circuit cameras were inoperable. Some cameras were attached to downed poles and others had just fizzled out. Some have been impacted by wireless signal interference

Detective Jeremy Silbert tells The Baltimore Sun that the percentage of inoperable cameras was “about average.” But he says it’s a problem since “we are no longer able to benefit from the technology” when cameras become inoperable.

Ganesha Martin leads the mayor’s criminal justice office. She says efforts are under way to improve the network.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
cameras Citiwatch closed-circuit cameras Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best summer shopping days for 2019

Missed out on Memorial Day sales? Labor Day in September not soon enough? There are plenty of times this summer to snag deals from retailers' annual sales and other minor shopping holidays.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!