Ransomware attack forces Baltimore government to go ‘manual’

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 7:44 am 05/09/2019 07:44am
FILE - In a Tuesday, April 2, 2019 file photo, acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young talks to reporters after meeting with state senators who represent Baltimore in Annapolis. When Bernard “Jack” Young automatically became Baltimore’s acting mayor on April 1, he emphasized that he’d act only as a “placeholder” for the embattled elected mayor. But it’s been more than three weeks since Mayor Catherine Pugh slipped out of sight on an indefinite leave of absence, and it appears Young is settling in for a lengthy stint as Baltimore’s No. 1 official. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young says a ransomware virus that hit the city’s computer systems has forced operations to “revert back to manual.”

The Baltimore Sun reports the extent of the Robbinhood ransomware attack was noticeable Wednesday as some city systems remained offline and several departments reported email and phone issues. The 911 system hasn’t been affected, at least.

The FBI is investigating after authorities announced Tuesday that hackers were demanding about $76,000 to unlock encrypted files in city computers.

Young spokesman Lester Davis says most residents won’t notice an impact. But the mayor said city employees who can’t work without computer systems may be asked if they’d be willing to help clean up the city if the attack takes longer than expected to fix.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Bernard Young Local News Maryland News National News Robbinhood ransomware attack
