Official: Baltimore County officer shot, wounded; man killed

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 7:56 pm 05/02/2019 07:56pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Baltimore County police officer has been shot and wounded in an incident at a home that left a man dead.

The Baltimore County Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a person inside a home with a gun. During an encounter, the officer was shot in the upper body.

Police Chief Terrence Sheridan says the unidentified officer was conscious, alert and showed good vital signs before going into surgery. Cpl. Shawn Vinson says the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The department says that a man inside the home was shot and killed, but provided no further details. The man’s identity was not released.

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News National News officer involved shooting
