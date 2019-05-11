202
No ethics investigation pursued against Baltimore attorney

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 12:02 pm 05/11/2019 12:02pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency that investigates alleged attorney misconduct has cleared a private attorney hired to sue the city of Baltimore last year over confidentiality agreements.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Office of Bar Counsel said it won’t pursue an investigation of an ethics complaint against Salisbury-based attorney Robin Cockey.

City Solicitor Andre Davis has said he filed a complaint against Cockey in December alleging that Cockey made a false statement to the court “purporting to represent an entity he may not lawfully represent.”

The Civilian Review Board is a group of volunteers appointed to review police misconduct complaints. Its members hired Cockey because they said the city withheld department records.

The bar counsel said Thursday in a brief letter that it would not pursue an investigation against Cockey.

Topics:
