Mother’s Day weekend ‘cease-fire’ begins in Baltimore

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 8:46 am 05/10/2019 08:46am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 72-hour “Cease-Fire” Mother’s Day weekend is beginning in Baltimore.

Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence has set a goal for the city to go for three days without a shooting, stabbing or any other kind of violence.

As part of the Baltimore Ceasefire weekend, the group is partnering with students at Liberty Elementary School, Baltimore Ceasefire and the Kevin L. Cooper Foundation on Friday to create a peace quilt.

Last year, the city recorded more than 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.

Baltimore, MD News cease-fire Local News Maryland News marylanders to prevent gun violence Mother's Day
