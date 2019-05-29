202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland startup raising millions…

Maryland startup raising millions to facilitate wellness at your office

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 29, 2019 5:00 am 05/29/2019 05:00am
Share

Maryland health tech startup BurnAlong Inc. is looking to raise millions this year to keep your employees healthy.

The company, which offers web and app-based fitness and wellness classes as a corporate wellness benefit, is planning a Series A round toward the end of this year in the $15 million-to-$20 million range, said co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Freedman, though the exact size is still being finalized. To date, the business has raised $5 million from investors including Johns Hopkins University, private equity fund Brown Advisory and the Abell Foundation, as well as doctors that see its medical potential, and friends and family.

Now, the Pikesville-based startup is looking to scale in Greater Washington, as well as nationally and internationally, Freedman said. “We know the model works; it’s now, let’s really pour the oil on the fire and expand.”

That plan involves bringing on more companies, and partnering with more physicians and wellness professionals across the U.S.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News business Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Living News Local News Maryland News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

11 places to go for outdoor dining in DC

Here are some local places to check out if you're looking to dine alfresco. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!