Maryland startup raising millions to facilitate wellness at your office

The company, which offers web and app-based fitness and wellness classes as a corporate wellness benefit, is planning a Series A round toward the end of this year in the $15 million-to-$20 million range, said co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Freedman, though the exact size is still being finalized. To date, the business has raised $5 million from investors including Johns Hopkins University, private equity fund Brown Advisory and the Abell Foundation, as well as doctors that see its medical potential, and friends and family.

Now, the Pikesville-based startup is looking to scale in Greater Washington, as well as nationally and internationally, Freedman said. “We know the model works; it’s now, let’s really pour the oil on the fire and expand.”

