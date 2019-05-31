202
Man described as ‘career criminal’ gets 16 years in prison

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 5:06 am 05/31/2019 05:06am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who prosecutors have described as an “armed career criminal” has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old Kirk Gross to the prison term and five years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gross has had previous felony convictions, including three armed robberies and a shooting.

In Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur portrayed Gross as an “armed career criminal with a history of committing violent gun crimes” in Maryland’s biggest city.

Prosecutors say officers also found more than 2 grams of cocaine in multiple baggies.

Baltimore, MD News Catherine Blake crime Kirk Gross Local News Maryland News
