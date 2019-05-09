202
Items seized from mayor’s office shed light on investigation

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 5:46 am 05/09/2019 05:46am
"It’s hard to imagine a politician having a worse few weeks," Maryland Matters writes about Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. "Now she’s persona non grata in Annapolis and at home. Even in this age of shameless politicians weathering scandals, it’s hard to see how she survives." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore’s City Hall have released a list of items seized by federal agents when they raided former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office.

The inventory released Wednesday sheds some light on the ongoing federal investigation into Pugh. She resigned a week after her offices, homes and other locations were raided by FBI and IRS agents and it became clear that a federal grand jury has been empaneled.

The seized items include Money Gram receipts, a laptop, compact discs, and a $100,000 check from the University of Maryland Medical System to Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” company.

They also include paperwork for her “Squeegee Corps” youth program and settlement details for the purchase of one of her city homes. Agents also seized timesheets for Gary Brown, a Pugh aide who was recently fired.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Catherine Pugh FBI raid Local News Maryland News National News raid
